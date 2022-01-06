New decree restrictions: see the difference between pandemic scenarios in Ceará in 2021 and 2022 – Metro

The Government of Ceará announced, on Wednesday (5), a retreat in the release of activities, restricting the capacity of people in events and parties to 10% of allowed before and prohibiting carnival festivities. But what is the difference between Covid-19’s current epidemiological scenario in early 2022 compared to a similar period last year?

On January 5, 2021, Ceará was under the effects of Decree No. 33.884, published three days earlier, and which extended a December decision. At that time, the State was already experiencing a new increase in cases and deaths which, three months later, would culminate in the peak of the second wave of the disease.

The device maintained the ban on parties, concerts and social events, as well as the recommendation that people stay in their homes to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

In addition, the following week, any celebrations or events commemorating Carnival, in open or closed environments, promoted by public or private initiative, were suspended throughout the state. The same was determined in the decree of Wednesday (5).

At the time, the Government was still negotiating the acquisition of vaccines for the State.

However, November and December 2021 had confirmed cases and deaths from Covid-19 significantly lower than in the same months of 2020, and vaccination has already reached more than 80% of the population with two doses. So why were restrictive measures necessary again?

The reason comes from two factors. The first is the consecutive increase in Covid-19 cases across the state since early December. According to the IntegraSUS platform, there were three consecutive weeks of record additions:

Week 49 – December 5th to 11th – 721

Week 50 – December 12th to 18th – 877

Week 51 – December 19th to 25th – 1,157

Week 52 – December 26th to January 1st – 1,542

The head of the Department of Health of Ceará (Sesa), Marcos Gadelha, recognizes that the discharge points to a “third wave” of the disease in the state.

The second reason is the exponential advance of flu syndromes, driven mainly by the influenza A H3N2. Care in Emergency Care Units (UPAs), emergencies and telemedicine exploded in the last month, challenging doctors to define what is Covid-19 and what is influenza.

Ivo Castelo Branco Infectologist and professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Federal University of Ceará (UFC) The big problem that occurred now at the end of the year was people thinking that, because they were vaccinated, they could relax the measures and ended up increasing the possibility of transmitting the virus”

For the specialist, in the current situation, it is important that people first slow down the transmission, continuing to wear a mask, avoiding agglomerations and hand sanitizing.

“The number of people with flu symptoms is very large. There comes a time when the service is unable to provide a diagnosis. Theoretically, everyone should take the test, but in practice we are not able to do it”, he warns.

Check out what changes in Ceará from 06/01 to 06/02

Shows, wedding parties, birthdays, graduations, corporate meetings and general events will have a reduced capacity for 500 people outdoors and 250 indoors;

outdoors and 250 indoors; Events must ask for a vaccine passport with access control to these places;

Pre-carnival and carnival festivities across the state are cancelled.

Vaccine protection

The infectologist guarantees that people vaccinated against Covid with the second or third dose have presented milder infections, even if they are contaminated by the new Ômicron variant, already prevalent in the United States.

According to him, the more non-vaccinated people there are in a population, the greater are the chances of severe cases of the disease that require attention from Intensive Care Units (ICUs). On the afternoon of this Wednesday (5), in Ceará, the occupation of these units is at 35%, according to the IntegraSUS platform.

“People need to pay attention to the warning signs of the infection and if they need a quick assessment by the doctor”, advises Ivo.

Difference between Covid and influenza

Sesa recommends attention because the symptoms between the two diseases are similar, which can make diagnosis difficult. However, some differences can be observed:

Influenza: the infected has stronger symptoms on the first day, such as headache, fever, stuffy nose and sore throat. In about a week, the person is better, with no symptoms.

the infected has stronger symptoms such as headache, fever, stuffy nose and sore throat. In about a week, the person is better, with no symptoms. Covid-19: fever and respiratory symptoms may set in more silently, tending to worsen at the end of the first week.

Therefore, it is recommended that the test be carried out as soon as possible to rule out the diagnosis of coronavirus infection.