New frontiers: space planes arrive at CES, biggest technology fair – 01/05/2022

The unveiling of a full-scale model of the Sierra Space company’s “space plane” at the traditional Las Vegas Technology Fair (CES) this week is testament to the beginning of the space market era, which has dizzying potential and also implication. scratchs.

With more private companies interested in exploring space appearing, industry experts believe this trend will lead to many technological advances, albeit with the almost certain prospect that there will also be space disasters and lives will be lost.

Sierra Space, a subsidiary of the Sierra Nevada company, wants its 30-foot spacecraft, called “Dream Chaser”, to do its first missions this year. Bet on this reusable spacecraft as the cornerstone of its ambitions.

“Before, only governments could do this. Now ordinary human beings can go into space,” Sierra Nevada President Neeraj Gupta told AFP.

The small space shuttle is designed to transport people and equipment and for commercial space facilities the company plans to build over the next ten years, especially a system of inflatable structures designed to house humans in orbit.

Sierra Nevada has signed an agreement with NASA (the American Space Agency) for unmanned flights to the International Space Station (ISS), which should start in 2022, and collaborates with the company Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos, co-founder of online commerce giant Amazon.

Commercial projects related to space are advancing at a dizzying pace, in particular with the launch of rockets from SpaceX, a company founded by South African Elon Musk —also owner of the electric car company Tesla— which transports astronauts to NASA.

Last year, Bezos’ space voyage aboard a Blue Origin rocket created both fascination and a barrage of criticism of the “race to space” waged among billionaires.

space hazards

In addition to tourism, space is now seen as a new commercial horizon to be taken seriously.

Many companies were leaning towards more or less extravagant ideas like asteroid mining or biomedical applications, but until five years ago, the idea of ​​producing something in space and bringing it to Earth didn’t make sense, says Mason Peck, professor of astronautics at Cornell University.

“Today, there are companies that are studying this question: How can I make money in space?” added Peck.

The lure of profit has the power to dramatically accelerate productivity and technological advances, far more than the slow, reflective approach of NASA or the European space agency.

“More capital is being invested in the space industry. Technology improves, costs fall, so everyone benefits,” says Mike Gruntman, professor of astronautics at the University of Southern California.

The prospect of increased space activity by private companies can also create real risks, however.

“For sure, there will come a time when tragedy strikes. There are traffic accidents, bridges collapsing,” Peck anticipates.