New state-owned company created to allow privatization of Eletrobras comes into operation

BRASILIA – The new state-owned company created by the government to allow the privatization of Eletrobras was activated this Tuesday. The Empresa Brasileira de Participações em Energia Nuclear e Binacional SA (ENBPar) is linked to the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), is headquartered in Brasília and will manage companies such as Itaipu Binacional and Eletronuclear, in addition to running public policies.

The MME note that informs about the activation of the state company mentions that the CEO of ENBPar will be Ney Zanella dos Santos. He is Vice Admiral of the Navy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nuclebrás Equipamentos Pesados ​​SA (NUCLEP) and served as Special Advisor for Strategic Management at the MME.





According to the folder, the management of Eletronuclear and Itaipu will only pass to ENBPar after the capitalization of Petrobras. The company will implement policies such as the universalization of electricity (Light for All), More Light for the Amazon, contracts from the Incentive Program for Alternative Sources of Electric Energy (Proinfra) and actions from the National Electric Energy Conservation Program (Procel) .

These are activities that are under the command of Eletrobras and cannot be transferred to the private sector.

ENBPar will take over the administration of federal assets that were under the management of Eletrobras and the contracts of the Global Reversion Reserve Fund (RGR), signed before November 17, 2016, which deal with the reversion, expropriation, expansion and improvement of services public electricity.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy was asked about the structure of the state-owned company, the beginning of the administration of other companies and ENBPar’s budget, but did not respond until the publication of this matter.

In 2021, the government had set aside R$ 4 billion in the Budget for the constitution of ENBpar. The resources would be used to acquire the control of Eletronuclear and the share that Eletrobras has in the capital of Itaipu.

At the time of this announcement, the MME had informed that, after the constitution, the new state-owned company would not depend on federal government funds to cover expenses, as it will have revenues from its interests in Itaipu and Eletronuclear, and also from the management of public policies.