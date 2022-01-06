New variant identified in France still poses no threat, says WHO

A new variant of the coronavirus was identified in France in November 2021, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday (4). At a press conference, the organisation’s Incident manager, Abdi Mahamud, stated that the new strain is being monitored “closely” and still does not represent a “major threat”.

“This virus has had high chances of infecting since November, when it was identified,” said Mahamud during an interview in Geneva, Switzerland.

Regarding Ômicron, Mahamud highlighted that the variant continues to spread rapidly, with most countries seeing a high number of cases, but with few deaths. According to him, vaccination remains essential, especially for the most vulnerable populations.

A study conducted by the University Hospital Institute (IHU) in Marseille identified the new variant in 12 patients living in the same region in southeastern France.

According to the scientists, the PCR test to screen for mutations associated with variants showed an atypical combination. In total, the analysis detected 46 mutations that differed from the original version of the coronavirus.

The first case was identified in a person who had returned from a trip from Cameroon days earlier. The patient was vaccinated and had mild respiratory symptoms one day before receiving the diagnosis.

The study – which was published in preprint format, without peer review and publication in a scientific journal – named the new variant as IHU, the acronym of the French institution that identified the strain.

IHU derives from variant B.1.640, identified in the Republic of Congo in September 2021, and its technical name was defined as B.1.640.2.

“His analysis revealed 46 mutations and 37 deletions, resulting in 30 amino acid substitutions and 12 deletions. Fourteen amino acid substitutions, including N501Y and E484K, and nine deletions are located in the peak protein. This genotype pattern led to the creation of a new Pangolin strain called B.1.640.2, which is a sister phylogenetic group to the old B.1.640 strain renamed B.1.640.1.”, highlighted the study.

The researchers wrote that it is too early to speculate on the virological, epidemiological, or clinical features of this IHU variant based on these 12 cases.

“For this purpose, respiratory samples from infected patients were inoculated into Vero E6 cells in order to assess their sensitivity to neutralization by anti-spike antibodies elicited by vaccine immunization or by previous infection”, the study pointed out.

