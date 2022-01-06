Competitors, such as Telegram or Signal, will not leave the Meta application behind as a new WhatsApp function arrives, eagerly awaited by those who exchange many messages.

It is the possibility of transcribing received or sent audios, which is currently under development by the company.

The news was anticipated by WABetaInfo, which specializes in advancing the features that are being tested by some of the users.

The site also posted a video on Twitter that shows the functionality being performed in practice, converting speech into text and even allowing to select a specific part.

This feature has been expected for years because it will make it much easier, especially for those who exchange a lot of messages and in the rush cannot hear all the audios received.

WABetaInfo detailed that the messenger will use the speech recognition platform to be able to perform the transcriptions.

And that, when converting, the message will be saved in the WhatsApp database – making it possible to access it without the need for a new transcription.

