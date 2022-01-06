NFT games make money, but scams worry the community

The popularization of play to earn (P2E) games, where players can “earn easy money”, is already starting to have some negative effects. The main one is the many new scams with NFT games, which grow every day and worry the gamer community. So while the inclusion of a real economy in games can be excellent, allowing for profits that were previously only available to businesses, the industry seems to be increasingly saturated with bad games and scams. So, to learn more about it, check out below!

An example of this type of situation is the Crab Master game. This is because, due to a part of its token code, it did not allow buyers of the token to be able to sell them. Also, to attract more people, the price was being inflated by the scammers.

However, it must be said that the arrival of NFT games is really an evolution of this sector; which, even today, is even greater than music and cinema combined. Proof of this is that even big studios like EA and Ubisoft have already recognized that NFTs will be increasingly present in the future.

After all, players first had to buy a game to play it, and this money ended up in the hands of the developers. With NFTs, people can resell them later, as well as participate in real savings rather than fictitious currencies. Developers gain by charging transaction fees.

The problem is that just open a YouTube video talking about NFTs and the chance of you hearing the phrase “enter the beginning” is high. Regardless of whether the game sucks, graphically similar to the 1990s games, some risk their money and even reputation on them. The last example is the Crab Master, which we have already mentioned, and which, after having its price inflated, melted in a few minutes.

Finally, although P2E games seem to be synonymous with passive income, they require the investment of a lot of time, both for project evaluation and for playing. In other words, it ends up becoming a job. So, the tip is: don’t go after games that look “too good”; rather, look for projects whose main focus of the team is to develop an attractive game that will entertain its users.

