No Barcelona! Morata soap comes to an end and has a surprising outcome for striker

Technician of youth, Massimiliano Allegri said Álvaro Morata will not leave the club in January despite Barcelona’s onslaught by the striker.

THE ESPN revealed last week that the Barcelona had Morata as your main target for January transfer window after complete the hiring of Ferrán Torres near to Manchester City per 55 million euros (BRL 355 million).

Sources added that Morata, who is on loan to Juventus by Madrid’s athletic until the end of the season, he was open to a return to Spain, but the Italian club does not want to lose him.

“Morata stays here”, confirmed Allegri at a press conference this Wednesday (5). “He’s not leaving this month. We had a face-to-face meeting and I told him, ‘you’re going to stay 100%’”.

Juve has the option of making Morata’s transfer permanent in the winter window, but sources told ESPN what the Italian club was open to letting him close the loan early..

However, the lack of possible replacements available forced the Turin team to change its mind after initially showing optimism in a possible negotiation with Barcelona.

Former center forward of Real Madrid, Morata scored 7 goals in 23 games by Juventus in all competitions this season and has a contract with Atlético until 2023.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández expressed his hope that the Catalan club would sign No. 9 after closing the deal with the versatile Ferrán Torres.

The Club also reached an agreement with Edinson Cavani, what would be interested in transferring to Camp Nou for a year and a half according to photos heard by ESPN, but the new coach of Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick, wants the Uruguayan to stay at Old Trafford.

Any new signing of Barça, however, depends on departures from the squad. The club has not even managed to register Ferrán Torres in Laliga why has not yet made room in the payroll.

“We made an exception with Ferrán,” explained soccer director Mateu Alemany during the week. “But any other hiring will depend on the negotiation of players before”.