‘Nobody is going to serve man’ · TV News

Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will turn into a jaguar. She rejected prostitution in the Paraguayan War (1864-1870) in In the Times of the Emperor. Kidnapped along with Justina (Cinnara Leal), the shrew will promise the other women that she has a plan to free all the kidnapped women. “Nobody here is going to serve any man”, will assure the seamstress in the telenovela of the six of Globo.

A month will pass in the plot between Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, and Dom Olu’s daughter (Rogério Brito) will take the opportunity to think of a way to get rid of the women traffickers. By cart, the gang will take the victims to the south of the country.

“I think we’ve reached the South. We took a while because they are taking other roads to escape the police barriers,” commented Zayla, on the way. Justina will tremble with fear at the thought that they are close to Paraguay.

“Isn’t anyone going to find us? In a little while we’ll get to where the soldiers are. I’m afraid they’ll force us to serve the men,” the housekeeper confesses, frightened.

“No one here will serve any man”, will assure the heiress of Candida (Dani Ornellas). She will point to the men who will be escorting the group: “They are already getting drunk. We have to find a way to catch the fishmonger.”

Luísa’s friend (Mariana Ximenes) will be afraid: “How, Zayla? It’s dangerous.” “Do you prefer to serve soldiers?” the young woman will reply. Justina will shake her head, and the character played by Heslaine Vieira will explain part of the plan: “Then we have to take advantage. It’s now or never. Pay attention to what we’re going to do”, concluded the princess of Little Africa.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). The soap opera now enters its final stretch. On February 7th, the premiere of Além da Ilusão is scheduled at 6 pm.

