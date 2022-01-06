North Korea says it has successfully tested hypersonic missile

North Korea has tested a hypersonic missile, state media reported this Thursday – Wednesday (5) night in Brazil – in the country’s first test of its kind carried out in 2022.

The missile was tested on Wednesday and carried a “sliding hypersonic warhead” that “accurately hit a target 700 km away,” reported the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

This is the second test reported by North Korea of ​​a hypersonic missile, a new-generation weapon that represents the latest technological advance in the country’s arsenal.

The test shot on Wednesday “reconfirmed the flight control and stability of the missile in the active flight stage and evaluated the performance of the new technique of lateral movement applied to the hypersonic warhead”, detailed the KCNA.

South Korea and Japan on Wednesday detected the launch of an alleged North Korean ballistic missile, which fell into waters east of the Korean peninsula.

The operation was quickly criticized by the United States, which asked Pyongyang to open negotiations.