North Korea says it has tested hypersonic missile, according to state press | World

North Korea tested a hypersonic missile on Wednesday (5), according to state media reports. This is the first test of its kind carried out in 2022 in the country.

The information was confirmed after neighboring South Korea denounced the launch the day before. The South Korean National Security Council organized an emergency meeting.

The missile used in the test carried a “sliding hypersonic warhead” that “accurately hit a target 700 km away,” reported the state news agency KCNA.

North Korea’s first release since October underscores leader Kim Jong-un’s New Year’s pledge to intensify military might to tackle an unstable international situation amid stalled negotiations with South Korea and the United States.

The missile was fired at 8:10 am local time from a continental base, over the east coast and into the sea, the South Korean Joint of Heads of State (JCS) said.

Soldier near the South Korean-North Korean border on January 5, 2022 — Photo: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

South Korea’s National Security Council held an emergency meeting, expressed concern and called on North Korea to return to the negotiating table.

Japan’s Defense Minister said the ballistic missile had flown about 500km.