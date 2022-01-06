Nubank closes partnership with Shopee, Xbox, PlayStation and expands shopping section

As of this Tuesday (4), Nubank customers they can also buy from Shopee, Xbox, PlayStation, among others, with discount and cashback. The novelty is being released to users of applications for Android phones and iPhone (iOS).

The novelty announced by Nubank expands the section of fintech’s shopping platform, which opened in November and which already had some stores, such as AliExpress, Dafiti, Magalu, MobCom and Via.

You’ll probably like it too:

Nubank: Global Banks Recommend Shares, Price Rises on the Stock Exchange

Nubank shares rise after analysts recommend buy

Nubank donates R$1 million to help victims of floods in Bahia; learn how to help through the app

Nubank customers have several advantages when making purchases through this channel. Benefits can be discounts, cashback or special prices.

Upon the arrival of the new stores, customers who want to buy games, items for pets, travel, clothing and the like will also be served on the Nubank shopping platform.

Benefits of the new Shopping Nubank stores

See now the benefits that the new stores that are part of the Nubank shopping platform offer customers:

In the case of Shopee, when accessing the e-commerce platform through the fintech application, customers earn a reduction of R$ 10 on their purchases.

Netshoes and Zattini are in the catalog offering a 17% discount.

Centauro offers a 12% discount for customers.

Nike offers customers who buy in-store through the Nubank platform a discount of up to 10%.

Players can be happy that everyone who buys games from the Hype Games store through the fintech app will get up to 15% off.

Xbox and PlayStation offer 8% discounts on shopping through Shopping Nubank.

The Booking.com website exposes its services with an 8% discount.

In a statement, Nubank informed that “it is necessary to follow the steps indicated – at the Nubank mall- and finalize the purchase to ensure the benefits.”

Anyway, want to stay inside everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Lais Monteiro / Shutterstock.com