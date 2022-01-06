Nubank launches special insurance that covers cell phone theft and damage

THE Nubank launched this Thursday, 6, a new service against theft, theft and accidental damage to cell phones. Named Nubank Mobile Insurance, the service is being made available to selected customers of the digital bank.

Read more: Nubank: see who can and how to apply for the new loan

According to the statement sent by e-mail by fintech, the amount charged for the insurance will vary depending on the model and coverage options selected by the contractor.

How will it work?

A user who has requested coverage for his iPhone 13 Pro had to disburse the amount of BRL 116.70, with an additional deductible (single quota) of BRL 770. It is also possible to adjust the amount to around BRL 1.5 thousand, whose monthly charge is BRL 100.

On the other hand, the plan can also be requested in a personalized way, whose objective is to meet as many demands as possible. With Nubank Celular Seguro, the customer can select protection against theft, theft, accidental damage or just one of them.

See below as a screenshot showing how the new digital bank insurance works:

Those interested in signing the plan must wait for the bank to release it. Once the insurance contract is signed, the customer undergoes a 30-day grace period, counted from the contract date. The inspection of Nubank Celular Seguro is carried out by the Superintendency of Private Insurance (SUSEP).