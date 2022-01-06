Nvidia unveils the RTX 3090 Ti, a graphic that’s a monster • Eurogamer.pt

Nvidia unveiled at CES 2022 its new high-end graphics card, the RTX 3090 Ti.

Reserved for the end of the presentation, the RTX 3090 was presented as being a monstrous GPU. Details are still sparse, but according to official specs, it will have 40 Teraflops – around 11% more powerful than the RTX 3090, which has 36 Teraflops.

Other values ​​referred to by Nvidia are 78 teraflops for ray-tracing and another 320 teraflops for artificial intelligence tasks. The graphics card is equipped with 24 GB of GDDR6X memory, which runs at 21 Gbps.

Nvidia promises to reveal more details later this month, but for now, that’s all officially known. Rumors suggest that the RTX 3090 Ti is so powerful and power hungry that it may need a 1000 W power supply.

In its presentation at CES 2022, Nvidia also unveiled the RTX 3050, a graphics card designed to be affordable and deliver a satisfying 60 FPS performance with ray tracing. The printer will cost $249 and will go on sale later in January.