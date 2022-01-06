‘O Festival do Amor’, new film by Woody Allen, premieres in theaters in SP – 01/05/2022 – Cinema

At last 2022 has arrived, and the cinema continues with its flow of releases after a year of several delays and a second half full of blockbusters.

Now, movies that were being talked about since last year are starting to arrive, such as “The Festival of Love”, by Woody Allen, in which the director decides to poke the film industry itself, in particular the appearances of international festivals.

Who plays Allen’s quirky alter ego this time around is Wallace Shawn, who made his film debut in 1979’s “Manhattan” and now plays a film professor whose wife, Gina Gershon, is having an affair with a hotshot filmmaker, played by Louis Garrell, whom he advises. The San Sebastián festival, in Spain, is the setting for these crises and reflections in this comedy in the style of the director’s latest films — perhaps more complaining than ever.

In the blockbusters realm, the debut is “King’s Man – The Origin”, third title in the franchise inspired by the comics and set decades before the original films, following the birth of the secret agent order in the beginning of the 20th century. Ralph Fiennes is the protagonist who will meet historical figures like Rasputin and Mata Hari on this journey to prevent the deaths of thousands of innocents.

Another sequel to a successful work is “Sing 2”, in which Universal’s entire musical repertoire is available to be interpreted by the most diverse of animals. In the plot, a group of stars tries to convince a legendary rock star to break out of seclusion and join them in a Babylonian spectacle. The voice actors include Wanessa Camargo, Fiuk and Lexa.

The Japanese animation “My Hero Academy – World Mission of Heroes” puts the heroes of the successful franchise on an urgent mission in which they must save the world in just two hours.

But, speaking of Japanese productions, “Wheel of Destiny” is the highlight for those who want a film about relationships, dialogues, accidents and mismatches. Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, director who is on the rise and racing for the Oscars with “Drive My Car,” which is due to be released on the circuit later this year.

The Festival of Love

A film teacher leaves his beloved New York to accompany his wife at the festival in San Sebastián, Spain, where she advises a famous filmmaker. The heartthrob played by Louis Garrel doesn’t let go of his wife and, meanwhile, Allen’s alter ego goes around the city in search of new horizons, avoiding the false smile in which the artistic environment is immersed.

Spain/USA/Italy, 2021. Directed by: Woody Allen. With: Wallace Shawn, Louis Garrel and Gina Gershon. 12 years

King’s Man – The Origin

A tyrant group of criminals, in the beginning of the 20th century, awakens the creation of the order of independent British agents willing to save the world. Ralph Fiennes is the protagonist of this third film in the franchise, which shows the events before the other features with Colin Firth and Taron Egerton.

United Kingdom, 2021. Directed by: Matthew Vaughn. With: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton and Rhys Ifans. 14 years

My Hero Academy – World Mission of Heroes

In this film from the famous anime and manga series, the troupe of young superheroes has only two hours to save the Earth from an organization that wants to explode a series of bombs around the world and eliminate all those who have a unique power.

Japan, 2021. Directed by: Kenji Nagasaki. 12 years

wheel of destiny

Three short stories moved by chance. A girl discovers her ex’s new romance. Another does not fulfill a friend’s request and ends up destroying his life. And finally, a woman believes she has rediscovered an important figure in her life. Filled with extensive dialogues, the Japanese Ryusuke Hamaguchi makes an ode to desire and imagination.

Japan, 2021. Directed by: Ryusuke Hamaguchi. Featuring: Kotone Furukawa, Kiyohiko Shibukawa and Katsuki Mori. 16 years

Sing 2

The Illumination animation sequence brings the gang of animals — which replicates the entire universe of

showbiz and Universal’s musical repertoire—searching for a reclusive legendary rock star to be part of a performance that should go down in history.

USA, 2021. Directed by: Garth Jennings. With: Wanessa Camargo, Fiuk and Lexa.

