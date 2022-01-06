(OFF) SAF America-MG investor makes demands after Botafogo and Cruzeiro agreements and puts trading at risk

A representative of the American billionaire Joseph DaGrosa, who may invest in América-MG as a club-company, is expected in Belo Horizonte over the weekend to develop negotiations with Coelho.

According to an investigation by reporter Thiago Reis, from Rádio Itatiaia, Portuguese Hugo Varela, who will represent the negotiation, will arrive in Rio de Janeiro this Wednesday (5).

Imbroglio

Despite seven months of advanced negotiations, after the sale of Cruzeiro and Botafogo in the sales model of 90% of football shares (and 10% of the preservation of the clubs’ assets), DaGrosa wants to adopt this model in América. However, the possible shareholder would have made new demands, which did not please the American leaders.

As the initial agreement with Coelho was to purchase 70% of the football from SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) and 30% for the preservation of heritage, sources linked to the club assure Itatiaia that they will not accept any change in relation to what was already there. been awake.

In an interview on Itatiaia’s Rádio Sports program this Wednesday, the president of América, Alencar da Silveira Jr., spoke about the situation.

“The entire negotiation is still ongoing, but I understand that it is getting more difficult every day. They suddenly made some demands and the investor himself doesn’t want to,” he said.

“We were trying to place 60% investor and 40% America and, now, they want 90. The negotiation continues, all the Council’s demands were put in a document, they were sent and it is now, in this final stretch, at the right time, we will have a definitive position on whether this partnership with this group will happen. Other groups have already called América and are trying to start a new conversation”, he reported.