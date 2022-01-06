Officer saves baby who stopped breathing at airport [vídeo]





Attitude, speed and training are everything at this time. An officer managed to save a baby who stopped breathing at Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey, USA.

In the images, it is possible to see officer Cecília Morales running and jumping on the bag’s conveyor belt to have quick access to the child at the security checkpoint.

Cecília Morales is a veteran of Newark’s paramedic. She’s been working in the field for 10 years and didn’t think twice: “I skipped the checkpoint conveyor belt rollers and she gave me the baby” […] “I performed the childhood Heimlich maneuver on him,” he said.

Right away, she started shouting instructions to her mother, but knew she had to act quickly as the young woman was “very nervous” during the frightening ordeal, according to a statement released by TSA officials.

how it all happened

The case took place in December, two months after Cecília started working at the security agency.

She ran to help the young mother who was panicking with her 2-month-old child in her arms, not breathing.

Morales’ first attempt, to clear the child’s airway, was unsuccessful, but she kept trying and made the boy breathe again on her second attempt.

The child’s mother was still in shock from the frightening episode, so the kind TSA officer led the boy through the metal detector and awaited the arrival of a paramedic with oxygen.

It was the first time she performed the Heimlich maneuver on a child.

“I saw the video later,” she said. “It was the first time I saw myself in action, saving a life. It was mind-blowing to watch. I felt that my training and experience just took over. ”

Praised by the boss

“Two months on the job and she’s literally a lifesaver,” said Thomas Carter, director of safety at TSA in New Jersey.

“The quick reaction and actions of Police Officer Morales helped ensure that this family has a happy Christmas. His actions were inspiring.”

The boy’s mother said last week that her son was fine, TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein told The Post.

With information from The New York Post