Oi calls a meeting to incorporate and terminate its mobile unit

This Tuesday (04), Oi informed, through a Material Fact, the convening of the General Meeting of shareholders (AGE) for January 27, 2022. The topic for discussion will be the proposal for the incorporation, by the company, of the its subsidiary Oi Móvel SA

According to the document, the proposal is within the scope of the Judicial Reorganization Plan and its amendment, approved at the General Meeting of Creditors and ratified by the court of the 7th Business Court of the Judicial District of the State of Rio de Janeiro. In addition, the company informs that the merger was submitted and is still subject to prior approval by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), which may establish restrictions.

Oi Móvel has 100% of its shares held by the company, both of which have as their object the exploration of communication services and activities necessary or useful for the execution of these services.

Upon incorporation, Oi’s mobile unit will be extinguished and its net assets, valued at R$ 1.073 billion, according to the appraisal report of its accounting net equity on September 30, 2021, prepared by Meden Consultoria Empresarial Ltda. (“Meden”), will be incorporated into the Company’s equity.

In the Material Fact, the company emphasizes that this process does not result in an increase in Oi’s shareholders’ equity, since the company has the consolidated record of Oi Móvel in its consolidated financial statements, by equity method. Therefore, there will be no change in Oi’s capital stock or dilution for its shareholders.

The Merger is one of the reorganization operations provided for in the Judicial Reorganization Plan, to which the company is based, as well as for obtaining a more efficient and adequate structure for the implementation of the proposals provided for in its Strategic Plan and for the continuity of the activities of the Oi Companies .

“The unification of the operations of Oi Móvel and Oi, through the consolidation of their activities, should bring benefits of an administrative and economic nature, with the reduction of costs and generation of synergy gains, generating greater efficiency in the provision of services, reinforcing the stages necessary for the transformation of the Company”, says the company.

Oi estimates that the Merger will cost approximately R$ 27.932 million, including expenses with the appraiser, fees, fees, publications, translations, attorney/consulting fees, personnel migration and systemic development.