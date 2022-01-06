Olinda decides to cancel Carnaval 2022 and promises to pay aid

For another year the revelry does not go to the streets. In Olinda, one of the main carnival centers in Pernambuco, the city’s mayor, Professor Lupércio (SD), decided not to hold the party in 2022. Carnival would happen The reason is still the advance of covid-19 on the population, although now there is less record of deaths. Just like last year, the city promises the payment of aid due to the non-accomplishment of the public party. This year, Zé Pereira’s Saturday falls on February 26th.

With the cancellation of Carnival, the city of Olinda promises to pay aid to street vendors, entities, groups and artists that represent popular culture. The management also announced the allocation of investments to encourage cultural events in the city, ranging from festivals to public notices for cultural projects in the city. The contribution should initially revolve around R$ 3 million.

Even with the announcement of the cancellation, to pay the aid, the city will still send the Chamber of Aldermen a new bill detailing how much and to whom the allowance will be paid.

“We have been working on analyzing so that we could reach this decision, which was made jointly with the Health Department, based on the entire pandemic scenario unleashed in Brazil and abroad. We acted with great prudence. Unfortunately, today we do not have the security to carry it out. (the party)”, said Professor Lupércio.

The management had been monitoring countries such as Germany, Portugal and the United States, where the largest flow of tourists originates and, due to the increase in the number of cases in these countries, it was decided to be safer not to hold the party.

The city’s decision does not cover private parties, which, according to the mayor, will be under the decision of the state government. Currently, depending on capacity, private parties can be held. And the city of Olinda will not oppose this, unless the state government determines not to carry out.

Given the new cases of Covid-19 and the epidemic caused by the H3N2 variant of the influenza virus, Mayor Anderson Ferreira announced, this Wednesday (5), that, for the second consecutive year, there will be no carnival in public areas in the city of Jaboatão dos Guararapes.

The municipality, according to the management, has several blocks that parade during the Folia de Momo period and have been informed of the decision, adopted more than a month before the official start of the festival.