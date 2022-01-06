Ômicron is already dominant in Brazil, according to data – 06/01/2022

Ômicron is already dominant in Brazil, data point out – A survey by the Our World in Data platform shows that a new variant of the coronavirus is already responsible for more than half of the infections in the country and that cases exploded in two weeks.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus is already dominant in Brazil, accounting for 58.33% of covid-19 cases sequenced in the country, according to a survey by the online platform Our World in Data.

Linked to the University of Oxford, Our World in Data is considered a reference in publishing data on the pandemic. The data correspond to the portion of the omicron in all sequences analyzed in the two weeks prior to December 27th.

As of December 13, omicron was responsible for just 2.85% of covid-19 cases sequenced in the previous two weeks, according to data from Our World in Data, which indicate high transmissibility of the new strain.

Until this Wednesday, the Brazilian federal government registered 170 confirmed cases of the new variant and another 118 under investigation, but it estimated that the strain was already responsible for about a third of infections in the country.

The variant was first detected in Botswana and South Africa and reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on 24 November. Since then, it has been spreading at a dizzying pace. In its last count, the World Health Organization (WHO) pointed out that 128 countries have already confirmed cases of omicron.

The strain has already become dominant in South Africa, the UK, France and the US, among other countries. In Germany, the omicron will likely become dominant in a matter of days, a Health Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Almost unprecedented transferability

On Tuesday, a WHO specialist said that low rates of hospitalization and deaths in South Africa due to omicron cannot be seen as a standard for the effect of the variant in other countries.

For Abdi Mahamud, WHO covid-19 incidence manager, the situation in each country is unique. Noting that the strain has an almost unprecedented transmissibility for a virus, he noted that there is an extraordinary rise in cases in the US, accompanied by more hospitalizations.

Mahamud said studies suggesting that the micron spares the lungs — unlike earlier versions of the coronavirus — might be good news, but that more research is needed.

Overload risk for hospitals

Last week, the WHO had also warned that while studies suggest that omicron causes milder covid-19 cases, the variant still posed a very high risk and could overwhelm health systems.

Despite initial evidence, the rapid advancement of omicron “will still result in high numbers of hospitalizations, particularly among unvaccinated groups, and will cause widespread disruption in health systems and other critical services,” said Catherine Smallwood, covidence incidence manager. 19 of the WHO in Europe.

“I am very concerned that the omicron, being highly transmissible and spreading at the same time as the delta, will generate a tsunami of cases,” warned WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.