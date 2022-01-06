Ômicron is already responsible for the majority of Covid cases in Brazil | National Newspaper

The omicron variant is already responsible for most cases of covid in Brazil.

Have you noticed that every year there is a different flu? Is that viruses have the ability to adapt to new situations in order not to disappear. Are the mutations. Coronavirus uses the same strategy.

Over the past two years, scientists have identified and closely followed more than 10 variants. A survey carried out by the Our World in Data platform, based on data from more than 100 countries, shows the evolution of the coronavirus, indicating that, at the beginning of the pandemic, the alpha, beta and gamma variants were spreading in a disorderly manner in large centers . In February 2021, India identified the first cases of the delta variant. In March, she was already in the UK. Within five months, it became dominant in the world. .

In November, a new variant appeared, called omicron and which has shown an even greater rate of contamination. In less than two months, it became dominant – for example – in the UK, South Africa, France, the US, Japan and Brazil.

The more a virus circulates in a population, the greater the chances of mutations appearing. They are not always successful. Most have little or no impact on the virus. But in the case of Covid-19, with each mutation, the scientific community becomes alert.

David Schlesinger, MD, is the president of a laboratory that tests to identify Covid-19 variants.

“Even knowing that other countries are seeing this dizzying rise, it’s still something impressive. Ômicron appears to transmit at a measles-like speed. Measles is the virus that most spreads to more people. For every infected person, it spreads to 15 people. Ômicron transmits anywhere from 10 to 20 people to every infected person,” explains David Schlesinger.

Virologist Fernando Spilki says, in Europe, the omicron has even shown to be less lethal than other variants, but it reinforces that – even so – it is necessary to maintain all precautions.