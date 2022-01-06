Outside Ceni’s plans, Liziero will switch from São Paulo to Internacional in 2022; see details

Volante went from being an absolute starter with Hernán Crespo to a reserve with the São Paulo idol last season. Now, he will spend a year in Beira-Rio

While São Paulo and International agree final details for settle Patrick’s transfer, another midfielder will do the opposite: Liziero.

Cotia’s spawn, the 23-year-old midfielder will be loaned to Inter until December 2022, with value fixed in contract for purchase, if it is of interest to the team from Rio Grande do Sul.

The information was published by the website. goal and confirmed by ESPN.

Liziero’s move to Inter is unrelated to Patrick’s to São Paulo. While one goes to Colorado on loan, the other will sign permanently for two seasons.

São Paulo facilitated the departure of Liziero, as the player was not in Rogério Ceni’s plans. If the shirt 14 stayed, he would fight for space on the left side, and not in midfield.

He lost ground to Ceni after committing a serious failure in the first seconds of the game in the 4-0 loss to the Flamengo, in Morumbi. Since then, it became a reserve.

Liziero moved up to the first team in 2018, promoted by Diego Aguirre, and faced a series of injuries that prevented him from playing frequently over the following seasons.



His best moment was with Hernán Crespo, in which he assumed the title of midfield for São Paulo and was a pillar in winning the Paulista championship, in 2021. Last year, they were 48 games, two goals and two assists.

Liziero will now be another name of the “clean” of São Paulo, which has already released, for example, the goalkeeper Lucas Perri, The Orejuela side, you defenders Bruno Alves and Rodrigo Freitas, you Benítez, Shaylon and William socks and the strikers Galeano and Rojas. The board still tries to negotiate others, such as attackers Pablo and Vitor Bueno.

At Inter, the midfielder will be part of a squad that has been reformulated since the arrival of Argentinian coach Alexander Medina. The club from Rio Grande do Sul has not made official reinforcements yet, but the signings of midfielder Nikão and striker Wesley Moraes. Marine, of the saints, also matters.