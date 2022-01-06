Owner of Abel Braga receives proposal and is leaving Fluminense: Business is announced

Fluminense’s sports board advances in negotiations for the sale of defender Nino to a club in Mexico, which entered the dispute for the hiring of the defender who had aroused the interest of the Atlético-MG. According to information from the journalist Victor Lessa, trades for the 24-year-old player can be finalized before the weekend.

THE defender had already received advances from the board of the Atletico Mineiro, but he was informed by the board of the Rio team that the player was already being traded. It was even speculated on rooster, but with the agreement with the Mexican team, the club is looking for another player for the position.

The board of Tricolor of Orange Trees established a minimum trading value for the defender of 4 million euros, around BRL 25.7 million reais in the current quotation, by the part that belongs to the Fluminense, 60% of the economic rights of the player. Executives still want to keep a percentage of the rights to profit from a possible future sale.

Nino even aroused the interest of teams like Benfica and Harbor, from Portugal, according to information from the Portuguese press, Benfica’s nomination came from the former coach of the team, Jorge Jesus. Fluminense recently announced for the position David Duarte, ex-Goiás, but still counts in the current cast as: Manoel, David Braz, Matheus Ferraz, Luccas Claro and Luan Freitas.