Pablo Marí is out of Arsenal’s plans and the club awaits proposals from the defender

Defender Pablo Marí is out of Arsenal’s plans. The information was released by the English channel ‘Sky Sports’. According to the report, it had not been used much by coach Mikel Arteta, who has a defensive sector younger and with greater use during the season.

With the opening of the transfer window, it is likely that the former Flamengo defender will not remain at the English club. In Arsenal’s 24 games this season, Marí has ​​played only three matches, in Cups, when the starters are not used. Arteta’s main defenders are the Brazilian Gabriel Magalhães and the English White.

Marí was a great success in Brazilian football, wearing the Flamengo shirt. He was champion of the 2019 Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian Championship of the same year, under the command of Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus. He played 30 matches for Rubro-Negro, with three goals and an assist.

In the year following the titles, Marí was bought by Arsenal for 5 million euros upon transfer and another 3 million after six months. Since then, however, he has not experienced the same great sensation and has played few games in that two-year interval. The entire deal, with bonuses, would yield 16 million euros to Flamengo.