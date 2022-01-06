Palmeiras acts quickly in the market and sends the hiring of ex-Grêmio for a vacancy of Danilo Barbosa

Verdão continues in search of reinforcements requested by Abel Ferreira for the 2022 season

THE palm trees has negotiations well underway to announce in the coming days the Hiring Jailson, 26-year-old midfielder, which stood out in the Guild between 2016 and 2018.

The deal was confirmed by football director Anderson Barros, at a press conference this Wednesday (5), at the Football Academy. Jailson will arrive to fill the vacancy of Danilo Barbosa, whose loan was not renewed.

“Today we are hiring another athlete, Jailson. A market opportunity that has been followed by Palmeiras for some time“, said the top hat.

Jailson will arrive at Palmeiras free, as he left the Dalian Pro, from China, in December. His name was even speculated in other clubs, including the São Paulo, but the conversations with Palmeiras advanced further.

In addition to Grêmio and Dalian Pro, where he only played six times, Jailson worked at Chapecoense and in the Fenerbahce, from Turkey. On the team from Rio Grande do Sul, he was champion of Libertadores Conmebol in 2017.

Jailson will be the 4th reinforcement of Palmeiras in the season, after goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, midfielder Eduard Atuesta and forward Rafael Navarro. The club is still looking for a left-handed defender, at the request of coach Abel Ferreira, and an area forward, whose preferred name is Valentín Castellanos, from New York FC.

