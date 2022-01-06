Palmeiras has an ‘overwhelming’ 1st time, sees 15-year-old jewel turn 2 and debuts with a rout

With an emphasis on young striker Endrick, Palmeiras beat Assu-RN by 6-1, in Diadema, in their debut for the São Paulo Football Junior Cup

THE palm trees debuted with the right foot in São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup of 2022. In search of its first competition title, the Alviverde faced the Assu-RN, in Diadema, and won with a rout by 6-1, in group 28.

The boys from Palmeiras had an overwhelming first half and hit the net four times, forwarding the victory even in the opening 45 minutes.

And the rout began with a little over a minute of play. Garcia advanced alone to the right and crossed as far as Jonathan. The attacker, alone, headed and puffed the nets to make 1-0.

Four minutes passed, and the Alviverde enlarged. At 5 minutes, the defense of Assu “head hit”, and Gabriel Silva took advantage, pushing into the back of the net, alone, inside the area. 2 to 0 Palm trees.

The last two goals from São Paulo were scored by Endrick, a 15-year-old forward. On minute 16, he started the move, played with Gabriel Silva and dropped the bombshell, with no chance for goalkeeper Matheus, from Assu.

The second goal of the palmeira jewel was scored in the 32nd minute. In a free kick, Giovani found the head of Endrick, who scored the fourth goal alviverde.

Despite the great first half, Palmeiras slowed the pace in the final stage, but still scored two more goals.

Who scored his goal of honor were the rivals, who painted a painting with DW. The Assu player dropped the bomb from outside the area and scored a great goal.

In the next minute, Palmeiras still had a penalty scored in their favor, after Gabriel Silva was knocked down inside the area by João Vitor.

In the recovery, however, Gabriel Silva hit at mid-high, and the goalkeeper of Assu defended.

On minute 32, João Pedro, after a cross by Ian, from the left, appeared alone in the area and scored the fifth for Palmeiras.

At 42 minutes, Assu also saw Cesinha be sent off. The player hit his foot in the face of a Palmeiras player and took the red card, leaving his team with 10 on the field.

At 47 minutes, João Pedro scored again, also scored twice in the game, and gave final numbers to the rout, noting the sixth of Palmeiras.

Championship status

With the victory, Palmeiras took the lead in group 28. Despite the Santa Water-SP also having won on the debut and having the same three points, the summer has better goal difference (+5).

Assu, in turn, is the bottom of the group, still without any added points and with the worst balance (-5).

The guy: Endrick

The 15-year-old striker, who made his debut in Copinha, was the big name in the game. Even in the first half, the shirt 9 scored twice and took the victory by rout in Diadema.

Furthermore, Endrick even broke an important mark in the competition. At 15 years, 5 months and 11 days, the striker was the youngest athlete to swing the net in the history of Copinha.

The young man is one of the phenomenons of the São Paulo club at the base. In 169 games by Alviverde, he now has 165 goals scored.

Endrick scored two goals on Palmeiras’ debut in the 2022 São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup Jorge Bevilacqua/Code 19/Gazeta Press

upcoming games

THE summer back to the field on Saturday (8), at 11 am, in Diadema, for the second round. The opponent will be the Real Ariquemes-RO. Assu, on the same day, at 8:45 am, will face Água Santa.