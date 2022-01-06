Palmeiras has Weverton and four more with COVID-19 in the club’s re-presentation

Weverton, Gustavo Scarpa, Patrick de Paula, Rafael Navarro and Breno Lopes tested positive for COVID-19

THE palm trees he performed again this Wednesday (5) at the Football Academy. And cases of COVID-19 appeared at the alviverde club.

The report found that Weverton and Gustavo Scarpa were names that tested positive for the disease. According to the GE website, Patrick de Paula, Rafael Navarro and Breno Lopes complete the list so far.

As usual, the athletes were automatically isolated and are out of club activities until they recover 100% from the disease. both are asymptomatic and meet well.

During the afternoon, after the battery of exams for COVID and professionals, Abel Ferreira’s first activity is scheduled for 2022. Palmeiras will start preparing for the Club World Cup.

The team’s debut will be on February 8, a Tuesday, at 1:30 pm (GMT), at Al Nahyan Stadium, belonging to Al Wahda and with capacity for 15 thousand people.

Verdão’s opponent leaves the match between Al Ahly and Monterrey, who face each other in the same stadium on February 5th, at 1:30 pm.

See the full table below:

FEBRUARY 3, 2022

Al Jazeera x Auckland City – 1:30 pm – Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium

FEBRUARY 5TH

Monterrey vs. Al Ahly – 1:30 pm – Al Nahyan Stadium

FEBRUARY 6

Al Hilal vs Jazeera or Auckland – 1:30 pm – Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium

FEBRUARY 8

palm trees x Monterrey or Al Ahly – 1:30 pm – Al Nahyan Stadium

FEBRUARY 9

Fifth place contest – 10:30 am – Al Nahyan Stadium

Chelsea vs. Al Hilal, Auckland or Jazeera – 1:30 pm – Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium

FEBRUARY 12TH

3rd place contest – 10 am – Al Nahyan Stadium

Final – 1:30 pm – Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium



