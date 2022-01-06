Palmeiras has Weverton and four more with COVID-19 in the club’s re-presentation

Weverton, Gustavo Scarpa, Patrick de Paula, Rafael Navarro and Breno Lopes tested positive for COVID-19
THE palm trees he performed again this Wednesday (5) at the Football Academy. And cases of COVID-19 appeared at the alviverde club.
The report found that Weverton and Gustavo Scarpa were names that tested positive for the disease. According to the GE website, Patrick de Paula, Rafael Navarro and Breno Lopes complete the list so far.
As usual, the athletes were automatically isolated and are out of club activities until they recover 100% from the disease. both are asymptomatic and meet well.
During the afternoon, after the battery of exams for COVID and professionals, Abel Ferreira’s first activity is scheduled for 2022. Palmeiras will start preparing for the Club World Cup.
The team’s debut will be on February 8, a Tuesday, at 1:30 pm (GMT), at Al Nahyan Stadium, belonging to Al Wahda and with capacity for 15 thousand people.
Verdão’s opponent leaves the match between Al Ahly and Monterrey, who face each other in the same stadium on February 5th, at 1:30 pm.
See the full table below:
FEBRUARY 3, 2022
Al Jazeera x Auckland City – 1:30 pm – Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium
FEBRUARY 5TH
Monterrey vs. Al Ahly – 1:30 pm – Al Nahyan Stadium
FEBRUARY 6
Al Hilal vs Jazeera or Auckland – 1:30 pm – Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium
FEBRUARY 8
palm trees x Monterrey or Al Ahly – 1:30 pm – Al Nahyan Stadium
FEBRUARY 9
Fifth place contest – 10:30 am – Al Nahyan Stadium
Chelsea vs. Al Hilal, Auckland or Jazeera – 1:30 pm – Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium
FEBRUARY 12TH
3rd place contest – 10 am – Al Nahyan Stadium
Final – 1:30 pm – Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium