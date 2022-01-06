Palmeiras is insistent, offers above average for Yuri Alberto and Internacional responds

Internacional’s sports board has had its players coveted by other teams. the midfielder Patrick is about to be announced by São Paulo, and the two teams are still negotiating the loan of the steering wheel Liziero the Gaucho team. Another athlete that aroused the interest of other teams is Yuri Alberto, which has been receiving investments from Palmeiras.

During a participation in the program ‘G4‘, from Bandsports, the journalist Marília Ruiz stated that the sports board Alviverde made a new proposal by the attacker Yuri Alberto. The offer made involved cash only, with no involvement of other players. Even with this new proposal, the International board of directors refused the proposal.

The club’s board of directors is looking to strengthen the team with a view to the next season, and the hiring of Nikao, which was the highlight of the Athletic-PR in the last season, it is close to being made official. The midfielder was one of those responsible for winning the South American Cup in 2021.

Looking for reinforcements for the next season, executives are looking for reinforcements for the attack. THE International already hired the center forward Wesley Moraes, which comes on loan by the Aston Villa, from England. The 25-year-old player has already been called up for the Brazilian team commanded by tit.