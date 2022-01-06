Palmeiras keeps looking for defender in South America and analyzes Del Valle player | palm trees

The team has not yet formalized proposals for a new target, but has been collecting data and information from different advocates, like Luis Segovia, from Independiente Del Valle, from Ecuador.

At 24 years of age, the Ecuadorian athlete knows that his name is being evaluated by Verdão and is waiting for an advance. On Wednesday, football director Anderson Barros and president Leila Pereira explained the more cautious stance at this time in the transfer window.

– They were going to hire a Chilean player (Huerta), the negotiation fell, a left-handed defender, and one of the options was me. There is no concrete offer, I spoke with my agents, they said I was one of the main options, but I need to negotiate with the club. I have a one-year contract, I’m calm and I have to keep working – said Segovia, in an interview with Doble 5 channel.

– There was a lot of talk about Palmeiras, a great, strong team, I have a lot of respect and affection because I faced it, I got to know its stadium. It’s an imposing team and that’s why it was two-time champion of the Libertadores – he added.

Segovia is not the only player with a good rating at Palmeiras. Others are Marcos Rojo, from Boca Juniors, and David Martínez, who is from Defensa y Justicia, but has an agreement underway to stay on loan at River Plate.

With three reinforcements announced (Marcelo Lomba, Atuesta and Rafael Navarro), in addition to Jailson well underway, Verdão is still looking for a left-handed defender and a center forward in this window.

The idea is to hire these two athletes until the end of registration for the Club World Cup, on January 24th. The board, however, has already warned that it will not do something in a hurry and harm the finances.

– Logically, all teams intend to start their seasons with complete squads, but we cannot forget that the team that starts the pre-season is the same team that played in the Libertadores final against Flamengo. Everyone who started the game is present today (Wednesday). We have something bigger than any roof: the responsibility with Palmeiras. We will never sign contracts without respecting Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras. This responsibility has brought us this far and we cannot make the mistake that escapes this process – summarized director Anderson Barros.