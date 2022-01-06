Palmeiras’ search for a 9 collides with “unfeasible values”, and Leila says: “I’m not going to break the club” | palm trees

Although this is the club’s main target at the beginning of the year, the duo highlighted the difficulties in achieving something in the face of “unfeasible” figures for Brazilian football. The search continues, but both have repeated that they will not do anything that would harm the club financially.

– We are always looking for good professionals, the best, but we handle the matter with financial responsibility. And the values ​​are unfeasible for the Brazilian reality. I’m not going to sacrifice Palmeiras to pay an amount that is incompatible with the Brazilian reality. When I say that, it’s not that I’m not going to invest, I’m always going to invest. I don’t believe in good and cheap, do you remember this phrase and what happened in the past? I can’t believe it, football is a high investment. We have to be as assertive as possible. And I will try this correctly and responsibly – said Leila Pereira.

– We are making changes to the squad, we are looking for new athletes, but always with responsibility. I’ll be very clear: I’m not going to break Palmeiras. As long as I am president of Palmeiras, this will not happen – he reinforced.

Verdão has already hired Rafael Navarro, who even tested positive for Covid-19 this morning, but still wants a player with more impact for the sector.

The board has already gone after names like Yuri Alberto, Valentín Castellanos and Kaio Jorge, but in the first two it ran into values, and with the third there was no interest from Juventus, from Italy, to lend it to Brazil. Of those mentioned, the Argentine is still an alviverde desire.

– The biggest challenge is taking responsibility for hiring. We had the conditions to hire, we have this possibility, we have a way to understand the market, but we can’t go wrong so that Palmeiras suffer with a contract that didn’t yield what we expected. Let’s not do it this way – justified Anderson Barros.

In addition to a center forward, Palmeiras is looking for a left-handed defender in the market, after negotiating with Valber Huerta melar. The right flank, on the other hand, should have no reinforcements, as the club understands that Marcos Rocha and Mayke meet the expectations of the coaching staff.