Palmeiras sends a shortlist with 34 entries for the World Cup; see the names – 01/05/2022

Palmeiras sent FIFA a pre-list with 34 players for the Club World Cup. The club will have to downsize to 23 subscribers by January 24th, and may include athletes if they hire by this date — an exception to the regulation was made because the transfer window in Brazil only opens on the 19th. The Worlds will take place from 3rd to 12th February, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The three reinforcements already confirmed for 2022 were included in the pre-list: goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba with 42, midfielder Eduard Atuesta with 20 and forward Rafael Navarro with 29.

Striker Luiz Adriano, who is not part of coach Abel Ferreira’s plans for 2022, was not pre-registered — left-back Victor Luis, who was loaned to Ceará, was not pre-registered either. Also appear the changes in the numbers of Dudu, who goes back to wearing the shirt 7, and Ron, who wins at 10.

Deyverson appears on the list with shirt 9. The board of directors of Palmeiras is still looking for a center forward and a left-handed defender, who if hired by the 24th may be included, replacing some of the pre-registered ones.

Seven of those enrolled are in the under-20 team currently participating in the São Paulo Junior Cup: goalkeeper Mateus, defenders Lucas Freitas and Michel, full-back Vanderlan, midfielder Fabinho and forwards Giovani and Gabriel Silva. They should be cut when the final list is sent.

regulation

Palmeiras made a request to FIFA, via CBF, to change the window and relax the deadline for registering athletes for the World Cup. Two other clubs that will compete in the World Cup, Monterrey (Mexico) and Al Jazira (UAE), would also have problems signing up reinforcements if there was no such change and made the same request.

According to the World Cup regulations, a player can only be entered into the tournament if he has been hired in a period that includes the international transfer windows. Opening on January 19, Palmeiras can make official signings made in January and include them in the World Cup. In the 2020 edition, which was also postponed due to the pandemic and held in February 2021, the clubs could not register striker Breno Lopes, who scored the Libertadores-2020 title goal over Santos, because he had signed outside the period of international transactions.

Palmeiras will debut at the 2021 World Cup on February 8, at 1:30 pm (GMT), against the winner from Monterrey (Mexico) vs. Al Ahly (Egypt). If they win, they will play in the final on February 12th — Chelsea (England), Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), AS Pirae (Tahiti) and Al Jazira (UAE) will also play in the tournament.

See the 34 pre-registered by Palmeiras at the World Cup:

1 – Vinicius

2 – Marcos Rocha

3 – Renan

4 – Kuscevic

5 – Patrick de Paula

6 – Jorge

7 – Dudu

8 – Joe Rafael

9 – Deyverson

10 – Ron

11 – Wesley

12 – Mayke

13 – Luan

14 – Gustavo Scarpa

15 – Gustavo Gomez

19 – Breno Lopes

20 – Attestation

21 – Weverton

22 – Piquerez

23 – Raphael Veiga

25 – Gabriel the Child

27 – Gabriel Verón

28 – Danilo

29 – Rafael Navarro

31 – Matthew

34 – Lucas Freitas

35 – Fabinho

37 – Michel

38 – Matheus Fernandes

40 – Alan Guimarães

41 – Giovani

42 – Marcelo Lomba

46 – Vanderlan

49 – Gabriel Silva