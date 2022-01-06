Palmeiras sends FIFA a pre-list with 34 entries for the World Cup; see names and numbers

Palmeiras sent to Fifa, this Wednesday (5th), a pre-list with 34 players who will be enrolled to dispute the World Cup. The club has until January 24th to shorten the list 23 names or add possible new reinforcements – taking into account the exception made due to the opening of the transfer window in Brazil, which happens on the 19th. The information was initially disclosed by journalist Marcelo Rizzo, from UOL.

With the tournament scheduled to take place from February 3rd to 12th, in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, Verdão has, so far, three announced signings: defensive midfielder Eduard Atuesta, goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba and forward Rafael Navarro. All three are included in the pre-list.

Discover the Nosso Lecture channel on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and in the Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

Luiz Adriano and Lucas Lima, who will not be part of Alviverde’s plans for the season, were not pre-registered, along with Victor Luis, who signed a one-year loan with Ceará, and Danilo Barbosa, who will return to Nice, from France.

The list sent to the entity already presents the numbers that will be used by the cast at the World Cup. The relationship already includes the change in Dudu’s shirt, which will wear the number seven again, while Ron will be with the 10. Rafael Navarro, who still didn’t have a defined choice, will use the 29.

Just like last season’s Libertadores, where Verdão won the tri-championship. Deyverson appears on the list with a nine. Despite this, the club continues in the market seeking to hire a new center forward, requested by coach Abel Ferreira.

Seven youth players, who are part of the group that dispute the São Paulo Football Jr Cup, are among the 34 selected: goalkeeper Mateus, defenders Lucas Freitas and Michel, full-back Vanderlan, midfielder Fabinho and forwards Giovani and Gabriel Silva. Due to the limit of 23 names, the tendency is for young people to be cut from the final list.

Palmeiras will take the field in the Arab country on February 8, at 1:30 pm (GMT), against the winner of the clash between Monterrey (Mexico) and Al-Ahly (Egypt), who will face off on the 5th.

See the complete pre-list of Palmeiras for the Club World Cup:

1 – Vinicius

2 – Marcos Rocha

3 – Renan

4 – Kuscevic

5 – Patrick de Paula

6 – Jorge

7 – Dudu

8 – Joe Rafael

9 – Deyverson

10 – Ron

11 – Wesley

12 – Mayke

13 – Luan

14 – Gustavo Scarpa

15 – Gustavo Gomez

19 – Breno Lopes

20 – Attestation

21 – Weverton

22 – Piquerez

23 – Raphael Veiga

25 – Gabriel Menino

27 – Gabriel Verón

28 – Danilo

29 – Rafael Navarro

31 – Matthew

34 – Lucas Freitas

35 – Fabinho

37 – Michel

38 – Matheus Fernandes

40 – Alan Guimarães

41 – Giovani

42 – Marcelo Lomba

46 – Vanderlan

49 – Gabriel Silva

READ MORE