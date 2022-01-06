Palmeiras standout, Endrick celebrates victory in Copinha’s debut

This Wednesday, Palmeiras debuted with a victory in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup. The team beat Assú-RN by 6-1, in Diadema. One of the highlights of the match was striker Endrick, just 15 years old. After the game, the player talked about his performance and expectations for the tournament.

“It was a very good game. I think we were really looking forward to this debut, we managed to score 6-1, but I think we can do a lot more. We’ll train a lot now and in the next game, God willing, let’s go do much better,” commented the young player.

In front of Palmeiras fans, the promise returned to playing with the public after more than four years and spoke about the sensation. “I played only once (with fans), when I was 11 years old in 2017, in the São Paulo final at Allianz Parque. I was very young. Today I’m returning to playing with the fans. Their affection is very good. I think I have to deliver a lot, playing with race, which is something that will never be lacking for me within Palmeiras to leverage more titles for Palmeiras, this is our identity,” he said.

Palmeiras never won the Copinha. In search of an unprecedented title, the taboo serves as motivation for the cast according to Endrick. “Copinha is a championship that we don’t have, so we’ll enter to play as if it were our last game, as we enter all of them. Copinha is a very heavy championship, a very good championship, if we pass, let’s go picking up better teams, not putting others down,” he said.

Scorer of two goals in the victory against Assú-RN, the base jewel insisted on dedicating both and was grateful for their individual performance. “Just thank God for these two goals today. Dedicate it to my mother, who is celebrating her birthday, and to Pedro Bicalho (Palmeiras baseman), who got covid. Always thank God, I praise that a lot and I will always go back thank him”.

Endrick, however, stated that the focus is on victory, regardless of whether or not you have individual prominence in the game. “It’s very good, but I don’t think about it, I want Palmeiras to win. I’ll play for the team, if they play, score a goal, give assistance and I want to win this Cup, even if I score one goal, two goals, if if I pass the record, I want Palmeiras to win. So I try not to care about that, I try to play my football and, God willing, during the championship if I score eight goals, seven goals, just thank you,” he concluded.

