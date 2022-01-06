Paraná confirms 113 new cases and three deaths from H3N2; secretary explains how to avoid contamination

The State Department of Health (Sesa) confirmed three more deaths and 113 new cases of H3N2 on Wednesday (5). Now, Paraná has 375 cases and four deaths from the disease, which is considered a type of the Influenza A (H3) virus.

Photo: AEN

The new deaths were registered in the municipalities of Mandaguaçu (1) and Paranaguá (2). They are a 64-year-old man and two 77 and 79-year-old women, respectively. The patients were hospitalized, had comorbidities and had not taken the Influenza vaccine last year.

In the State, the transmission of the disease is already considered community – when the contagion between people occurs in the same territory, between individuals with no travel history and without it being possible to define the origin of the transmission.

The Secretary of State for Health, Beto Preto, warned about the precautions to avoid contamination. “We need to continue taking care of ourselves with the use of masks, alcohol gel and hand washing. The cases have increased considerably every day, triggering an alert to avoid a possible H3N2 epidemic in Paraná”, he said.

Medicines

Sesa, in a preventive manner and considering the increase in the number of cases, sent over 380 thousand units of oseltamivir phosphate (Tamiflu) to the Regional Health Departments, replenishing the stock in all municipalities in the state.

Within 48 hours of infection with the Influenza virus, the drug is effective against the worsening of the clinical condition, reducing the risk of death, when prescribed by a doctor and in appropriate dosage.

Since 2009, when the world experienced an influenza A (H1N1) pandemic, the treatment of patients has been carried out with oseltamivir, which helps to reduce the action of the flu virus in the body. Unlike other anti-flu drugs, the drug is an antiviral and in addition to treating symptoms, it also fights the virus that causes Influenza.

Tamiflu was first approved for use in the United States in 1999 and is on the World Health Organization (WHO) list of essential drugs.

Vaccination

Every year the Ministry of Health sends Influenza vaccines to the States in the National Campaign for Immunization Against Influenza. In 2021, Paraná received and distributed 5,165,200 doses of the immunizing agent to 399 municipalities.

According to data from Localiza SUS, administered by the Federal Government, 3,959,452 doses were applied within this campaign, reaching 76.6% of the total doses sent. If we consider the Ministry of Health’s estimated target population (4.4 million people from Paraná), which only included priority groups, the state has about 70% vaccination coverage, with 2.1 million doses applied.

“We still have a flu vaccine in many cities and I want to call people who haven’t been immunized yet, even if it’s last winter’s vaccine, it has a very important validity. That’s why we count on the population to continue our fight against Influenza as well”, stated Beto Preto.

Data

The data released by Sesa in recent days are taken from the Laboratory Environment Manager (GAL), fed by laboratories across the state, both from the Unified Health System (SUS) and from the private sector.

The information from the Influenza bulletin and other respiratory viruses in Paraná, published on the secretariat’s website, is carried out through the Influenza Syndrome Sentinel (SG) and the Universal Surveillance of Hospitalized Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) cases and deaths , through the official SRAG notification information system, SIVEP Influenza.

The SG Sentinel Surveillance comprises a network of 34 healthcare services, which are distributed in 22 Health Regional Offices and 28 municipalities in the State of Paraná. SRAG Universal Surveillance monitors hospitalized cases and deaths. Both aim to identify the behavior of respiratory viruses, guiding health agencies in decision-making in the face of serious cases and outbreaks and helping to choose the viruses that will make up the next flu vaccine to be used.

Therefore, the data in the Report can be divergent, since the information extracted from the GAL is updated more quickly, and is, consequently, forwarded to the health services for further investigation and inclusion of notifications in SIVEP Influenza.