Paraná confirms three more deaths and 113 cases of H3N2, says Sesa | Paraná

The State Department of Health (Sesa) confirmed three more deaths and 113 new cases of H3N2 on Wednesday (5). Thus, Paraná has 375 cases and four deaths from the disease, which is considered a type of the Influenza A (H3) virus.

The new deaths were registered in the municipalities of Mandaguaçu (1) and Paranaguá (2). According to the secretariat, they are a 64-year-old man and two 77 and 79-year-old women, respectively.

The patients were hospitalized, had comorbidities and had not taken the Influenza vaccine last year.

In Paraná, the transmission of the disease is already considered to be community-based – when the contagion between people occurs in the same territory, between individuals without a travel history and without it being possible to define the origin of the transmission.

“We need to continue taking care of ourselves with the use of masks, alcohol gel and hand washing. Cases have increased considerably every day, triggering an alert to avoid a possible H3N2 epidemic in Paraná”, stated Health Secretary Beto Preto.

Considering the increase in the number of cases, Sesa said it sent over 380,000 units of oseltamivir phosphate (Tamiflu) to regional health.

According to the secretariat, within 48 hours of infection with the influenza virus, the drug is effective against the worsening of the clinical picture, reducing the risk of death, when prescribed by a doctor and in appropriate dosage.

Every year, the Ministry of Health sends Influenza vaccines to the states in the National Campaign for Immunization Against Influenza. In 2021, Paraná received and distributed 5,165,200 doses of the immunizing agent to 399 municipalities.

According to data from Localiza SUS, administered by the Federal Government, 3,959,452 doses were applied within this campaign, reaching 76.6% of the total doses sent.

According to Sesa, if you consider the Ministry of Health’s estimated target population (4.4 million people from Paraná), which only included priority groups, the state has about 70% vaccination coverage, with 2.1 million doses applied .

“We still have a vaccine against the flu in many cities and I want to summon people who have not yet been immunized, even if it is the vaccine from last winter, it has a very important validity. That’s why we count on the population to continue our fight against it as well. the Influenza”, said Beto Preto.