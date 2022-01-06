Patrick changed level and position at Inter before arriving

Patrick is about to be confirmed as a São Paulo player. The Morumbi club buys 30% of the athlete’s rights and has a productivity clause to acquire another 20%. He will sign a two-year bond. At 29, Pantera Negra changed level, changed positions and took off at Inter until hitting with Tricolor.

Before arriving in Colorado, Patrick’s career had no great achievements. Professionalization came at Operário Ferroviário-PR. Then came Marcílio Dias-SC, Caxias-RS, Comercial-SP and Goiás, where he worked for three years and won two State titles — the only titles in his career.

Do Goiás went to Sport, in 2017, and there he scored three goals in 37 games. At the time, he was a left-hand drive and drew attention for his physical ability. He was considered a player of disposition, fight, strength and determination.

The departure of Rubro-Negro took place at the end of the contract. There was no renewal and he ended up hitting Colorado “for free”. Inter overcame Fluminense, Athletico Paranaense and Vasco, who also wanted an agreement with him.

Beginning with controversy

To understand Patrick’s time at Inter it is necessary to go back in time. In 2018, the team from Rio Grande do Sul had just returned to Serie A after the runner-up in Serie B. The squad needed additions and was undergoing reformulations. Patrick was introduced and right away he had to deal with a controversy.

A photo of you went viral on social media before your arrival. In it, he appeared to be overweight. Right away, he countered the version with smiles, but such a situation would follow his trajectory in the South. At every moment of questioning, the supposedly bad physical condition was remembered.

“Holidays are vacations. We go to rest, enjoy the family. Of course we don’t exaggerate. When they took the image, the camera was a little bad. The screen was… I don’t know. I posted the last day of the vacation . You draw the conclusions. You were making fun, I gave the answer. That’s all,” he said.

new position and blossom

Right in the first practices, Patrick found a new position. At Inter, he stopped being a defensive midfielder and started playing open on the left wing. Odair Hellmann, coach at the time, began his entry into the team alternating roles with D’Alessandro. When it came to attacking, D’Ale had freedom and Patrick was responsible for supporting him. Without the ball, the Argentinian centralized so that Pantera Negra followed the rival full-back.

Time passed and in the middle of the 2019 season Patrick was moved to the center of the field. It wasn’t necessarily a steering wheel, but operated from the inside on the so-called “center tripod” mounted by Odair. The marking base was Rodrigo Dourado, while he and Edenilson played a few steps ahead.

As early as 2020, he returned to the left-handed flank and increasingly moved towards the attack. Whether with Coudet, Abel Braga, Miguel Ángel Ramírez or Diego Aguirre, Patrick definitely became a left winger. Ali was one of Inter’s top players in the 2020 season, but failed to maintain the same level last year.

He became a player to seek the dribble or personal victory through force. His main weapon is the use of the bottom line for crossing, the search to overcome the rival before putting a teammate in the face of the goal — something that matches with characteristics ordered by Rogério Ceni to the board. And even as a terminal player, completing plays on high or low, he appeared at the end of 2021.

The recent trajectory was not the best. With Ramírez, like the rest of the team, he did not perform well in the new game model. With Aguirre, it fluctuated a lot, but was kept as a starter. The great act of 2021 was when, after Inter’s victory in the classic Gre-Nal at the end of the Brazilian Championship, they raised coffins with their rival’s colors. The fact generated a fight and confusion at the end of the game, but it took the fans to ecstasy.

Even so, between ups and downs, he was the starting lineup for practically all of its passage. In seasons when he played less, he played 48 games. When he hit the net less, he scored five goals.

Fan relationship

The relationship with the fans was never the best. Even when he stood out or lived his best moments, between 2019 and 2020, Patrick received repeated criticism for his physical shape or for the fluctuations he showed throughout the season.

There were moments of response, silence and the search for a better understanding. Today, the transfer to São Paulo closes a cycle of nearly 200 games, between highs and lows. In all, there were 199 matches with 26 goals and 16 assists.