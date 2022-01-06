Paula commits madness for love and ‘buys’ until time · TV News

After getting engaged to Neném (Vladimir Brichta), Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) will show that she is willing to do everything for her beloved in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. She will find a way to save the player’s career in the Globo telenovela. The businesswoman will seek out the board of América, the club from which the ace was expelled, and will make a proposal: sponsor the team as long as they accept her fiance back.

In the plot, the son of Nedda (Elizabeth Savala) gave a real embarrassment in his return to the lawns and even left in the middle of a game. The situation revolted the team’s coach, who kicked him away without pity or pity.

NThe chapter scheduled to air this Friday (7) , the athlete will start to turn over. That’s because Paula will come up with a crazy plan. The owner of Cosméticos Terrare will seek the direction of América and will propose that her company put a lot of money in the club.

The businesswoman will be successful, and the team will agree to her requirement. However, Neném will be on his way to the interior of São Paulo, where he will try to join another team.

To arrive in time to prevent him from signing the contract, Ingrid’s mother (Nina Tomsic) will take a helicopter and go to meet her lover by surprise. Upon learning that he has won another chance at America, the footballer will be elated.

The seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson is already fully recorded, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Afterwards, the channel will debut in the time Cara e Coragem, by Claudia Souto. The serial features Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado in the roles of stunt men who venture into secret missions.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos revealing what will happen in The More Life, The Better! and other novels.