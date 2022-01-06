Paulo Pezzolano praises Cruzeiro’s structure and looks forward to uniting the cast: “Forming a strong family” | cruise

Tuesday was a pre-season presentation at Cruzeiro and also marked the first day of work by Paulo Pezzolano’s technical committee at Toca da Raposa. The Uruguayan coach and his teammates got to know the club’s professionals and the structure of the training center (watch above).

In one of the Toca fields, the coach spoke quickly in a video that was released by the club. It is worth remembering that there was no press access to CT Cruzeiro. The Uruguayan was all praise for what he saw on his first day of work in Belo Horizonte.

– The reception was very good. The people who are working at the club are very good. Facilities are good too.

1 of 2 Paulo Pezzolano and the coaching staff at Toca da Raposa — Photo: Divulgação/Cruzeiro Paulo Pezzolano and the technical committee at Toca da Raposa — Photo: Divulgação/Cruzeiro

Field work has not yet started. The day was one of clinical exams and physical tests on the cast. The coach spoke of “working a lot” to take Cruzeiro where it deserves, but he also emphasized the objective of forming a united group.

“We have to work, as I spoke with each one. Working together, making a strong family off the field to have a strong team on the field”

– Work hard to achieve the most important goals, achieve the successes that this great institution deserves.

Tuesday also saw the presentation of the structure and professionals to Pedro Martins, Cruzeiro’s new executive director. He arrives to work alongside Pezzolano and the transition team set up by Ronaldo, whose Paulo André is the closest professional to the football department.