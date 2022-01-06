Paulo Sousa receives pampering on boarding to Rio and calendar book to delve into the history of Flamengo | Flamengo

The Fla-Portugal embassy will repeat the recipe that worked. On June 7, 2019, the then unknown to Brazilians Jorge Jesus sailed to Brazil with pampering, drumming and singing. It came back from here as an eternal page in Flamengo’s history and leaving inconsolable fans. Now the also Portuguese Paulo Sousa will be the target of tributes.

This Thursday night, at Lisbon Airport, the new captain will be received by a group of fans who will present him with a scarf and two books before his departure for Rio de Janeiro.

– He will arrive, and we are going with few people due to the pandemic. We will be from 10 to 15. We are going to give him a scarf, we should take a light drumming and take a picture of the scarf and books being delivered. If it weren’t for the pandemic, we would be doing cool drumming and carrying a flag. Our “good luck” worked, in fact it was luck for Mister, and we are repeating the process – said Thiago Fragoso, one of the members of the embassy.

Paulo Sousa, who wore the initials PS next to his shield when training for Bordeaux, arrives in Rio on Friday

Despite the affection that has been created between coach and fans, Paulo Sousa will not win the novel with the suggestive title “PS, te amo”, by Irish Cecelia Ahern. He will receive “Hoje é dia de Flamengo” by the author of the work, Ricardo Fontes Santana, and “O Vermelho e o Negro”, by Ruy Castro, whose copy belongs to one of the embassy’s members.

The initiative to immerse himself in red-black history came from Paulo Sousa himself, who, via an advisory, sought out Fla-Portugal to ask for books that could familiarize him with Flamengo.

“Hoje é dia do Flamengo” is a calendar book that reserves chronicles and quotes for each of the 365 (or 366) days of the year. Committed to updating the work he launched in December 2020 every two years, Ricardo Fontes already knows what he wants from Paulo Sousa: more work and many new chapters to write.

– I’ll make a neat dedication. As the book narrates the important dates of Flamengo, I hope it gives me a lot of work so that I have to update the book at the end of this year. I’ll tell him: “may it make you want to enter these pages”. I hope he reads this and feels touched by the crimson spirit. If he manages to tune in with the team and fans, and the fans see themselves on the field, he has a much better chance of winning. – said Fontes, who is a finance executive and works as a consultant in Lisbon.

Ricardo Fontes wrote in 2020 "Hoje é dia de Flamengo"

The author was flattered to have his book recommended by Thiago Fragoso to Paulo Sousa and especially pleased with the coach’s interest in Flamengo’s past.

– I feel in him a great desire to want to understand what Flamengo is. In my book, I talk a lot about how Jorge Jesus fit in well. I feel he has the same spirit. Controlling the ball, always looking for the attack. And seeing that he is not only connected to the field, but wanting to understand the surroundings. It’s a joy as a fan to see his interest. I think this will help you understand the difficulties, but also the power that Flamengo is. When the team fits in with the crowd, it’s very difficult to hold.

Ricardo says that it was difficult to tell Flamengo’s story through the dates because there are titles conquered on the same day. A classic example comes from the great continental glories: the two Libertadores were won on November 23rd. From 1981 to 2019. In this way, the author always chose to chronicle the victory that he judged to be more important and cited other matches at the bottom of the pages.