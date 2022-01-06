Paulo Vieira joins the BBB22 cast to make fun of the participants; find out how it will be · TV news

Paulo Vieira will have a comedy show at Big Brother Brasil 22, entitled Big Therapy. He will make ironic analyzes about the behavior of the participants and will have a straight chat with those eliminated from the reality show. The objective will be to speculate what is going on in the brothers’ heads.

“I’m going to speak what people at home think and never thought they’d hear on television. The public can expect me to have a lot of fun, above all. That’s how I try to do my job and I like it,” he said. he in an interview published by Globo.

“I’ve experienced this a lot, making registration, recording the tape and sending it. I know not only the experience as a spectator, but also the experience of seeing people trying to join the program. I love the BBB and am very happy to be a part of it”, declared Vieira .

The comedian recently participated in the Best of the Year awards, on Domingão with Huck, and showed that he has carte blanche by making fun of the mass layoffs.

For the artist, the reality show is a great success because it messes with viewers’ minds: “It’s the dream job because you get paid to watch the BBB. Most people have to lie to the boss who’s working while they’re getting information , talking and watching the program. It’s my job, I’ll earn for it”.

This year, Rafael Portugal will not participate in the comedy at Big Brother Brasil. Dani Calabresa was chosen to take his place at CAT BBB. The BBB – A Elimination (Multishow) will be led by Bruno de Luca and Ana Clara Lima. Big Brother Brasil 22 opens on January 17, with a performance by Tadeu Schmidt.