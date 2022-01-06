Paulo Vieira wins an unprecedented frame in the program

Paulo Vieira will premiere an unprecedented painting at “BBB 22”: “Big Therapy”. In the new attraction, the comedian will “analyze” in an unconventional way the behavior of the inmates, try to help the audience understand the pre-wall tension and give advice on post-BBB life to the participants who leave the game.

Paulo explained that the painting is a big joke with speculations about what happens inside the TV Globo program.

I will tell you what people at home think and never thought they would hear on television. The audience can expect me to have a lot of fun, above all. That’s how I try to do my job and I like it.

He even joked about Brazilians’ passion for reality: “It’s the dream job because you get paid to watch the BBB. Most people have to lie to their boss while they’re getting information, talking and watching the show. It’s my job, I’ll earn for it.”

Recently, Dani Calabresa took over the “CAT BBB” in place of Rafael Portugal. The comedian debuts in the next edition with the mission of interacting with the public in one of the most loved paintings of the reality.

Rafael Portugal used social media to take a stand on the end of the contract with Globo, claiming that there was no financial impasse. According to the comedian, he did not accept the exclusivity proposal made by the broadcaster, as he was involved in other projects, such as Porta dos Fundos and A Culpa é do Cabral.

With a presentation by Tadeu Schmidt, in place of Tiago Leifert, “BBB 22” will debut on January 17th.