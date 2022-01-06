Paysandu looks for three more to fill gaps in the team | Sport Para | Online Diary

After a period of hiring recess for the 2022 season, in full swing with the first activities carried out in the new Paysandu squad, the Alviceleste board once again announced the arrival of new athletes for the group that will be led by coach Marcio Fernandes.

Steering wheel awaits exams to be announced on Paysandu

Paysandu technician points out Parazão value, before the start of Series C

Paysandu begins to strategize for the new season

Paysandu started, on the afternoon of last Monday (3), the work of the pre-season, which will be held first in Belém and then will continue in the municipality of Barcarena. Amidst this, the board of Alviceleste is still active in the ball market in which it intends to confirm the hiring of three more players in the coming days.

According to the plan already established by the club’s football department, after the arrivals of goalkeeper Gabriel Bernard and striker Marcelo Toscano, Papão now aims to confirm the signings of another defender, left-back and midfielder, aiming fill some gaps in the bicolor cast, as confirmed by the executive Fred Gomes, by DOL.

Check out the current list of players who are confirmed in the Paysandu squad:

Goalkeepers: Cláudio Vitor (base), Elias Curzel, Gabriel Bernard and Thiago Coelho;

Right sides: Igor Carvalho and Thumb;

Left side: João Paulo;

Defenders: Genilson, Heverton, Lucas Marreiros (base) and Marcão;

Steering wheels: Bileu, Denis Pedra, Mateus Lopes (base) and Thiago Felipe (base);

Socks: Dioguinho, José Aldo, Ruy (he has a contract until 2022, but must be borrowed) and Willian Fazendinha;

Strikers: Danrlei, Henan, Marcelo Toscano, Marlon and Robinho.