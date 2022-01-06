Pedro Mesquita wants to guarantee XP in the Series A of investment banks | Market

The pace had already slowed down even at Faria Lima on the eve of Christmas, but Pedro Mesquita, the head of investment banking at XP, was rushing to close yet another operation. The house had already announced a historic deal the week before, with the intermediation of the sale of the Cruzeiro club to Fenômeno Ronaldo Nazário. In an industry that raises the eyebrows of bankers, XP has entered alone. On December 23, it closed the country’s second private capitalization operation of clubs that are transforming themselves into companies, with the contract between Botafogo and the American John Textor, an entertainment entrepreneur.

For a deal, there is no team of the heart, Mesquita guarantees — but the Minas Gerais native from Três Pontas could not resist wearing the sky blue shirt to celebrate the first operation that, if successful, could take the traditional club out of a deep hole. “If it works out”, as competitors warn, because Ronaldo is still taking steps and does not intend to enter with all the R$ 400 million announced – the Phenomenon wants to use its brand to leverage the contribution of other investors, says a source.

Mesquita does not open details of the contracts, with confidentiality clauses, but he confesses that he had to add a new skill to his curriculum in these undertakings. He became a tweeter with a bigger brand to stir up the crowd, a key player in the transactions. It was one of his tweets that brought fans to the door of Toca da Raposa, when the club’s board would vote on whether or not to sell the control – a dealbreaker in the contract tied by XP.

“The club has a president, administration, but who is in charge is the fans and Twitter was just to communicate with the fans. No credible investor would buy participation in a club without being a majority”, says the executive. The social network account was deactivated this month (until the next contract, probably).

Mesquita, head of investment banking at XP: third place in M&A volume in 2021

Other clubs have already approached XP, in the case of Bahia, according to Pipeline. Vasco also sought a financial advisor. Mesquita says that it is natural that those with greater financial difficulties should be the first to transform themselves into companies and seek investors, but he thinks it will be the course for other big clubs soon.

Operations in the sports sector exemplify XP’s strategy to gain volume in M&A and impose itself in the investment banking big league, a society that historically resists accepting new members and has traditional Brazilian and foreign institutions taking turns in (questioned and disputed) operations rankings.

“We weren’t going to gain space by doing more of the same. We saw the difficulty of competing with the big banks in the companies that everyone goes to and we looked for areas with potential in which the investment banks paid less attention”, says Mesquita.

The first sector was agribusiness, where XP advanced in DCM and ECM, leading IPOs of companies like Jalles Machado and Boa Safra. “Agriculture was a matter of survival. In sports it’s the same thing, it’s a new world for investment banking in Brazil, but a big market abroad. It won’t just be football here.” XP has a mandate to negotiate naming rights and other partnerships for the Pacaembu gaming arena, for example.

In 2021, XP was in the top 10 in the country in the general ranking of investment banking fees. Not appearing in this ranking is a drama in Faria Lima. For the first time, it ended the year in third place in M&A transaction volume, according to Dealogic. This account included consultancy for the acquisition of Echoenergia by Equatorial, one of the largest transactions in the energy sector, also made possible by a new XP front. The house began using the bank to finance part of the operations.

In the R$7 billion deal, it entered with almost R$2 billion in credit. “We started acquisition finance with an expected exit, not to be carried on the balance sheet until the end. Credit can be a lever for the operations that the IB originates, not a knife in the company’s neck to ensure that we have the mandate”, he says. The turbo boost also came with the acquisition of Riza M&A, commanded by Marco Gonçalves, at the end of 2020.

At 36, Mesquita is the youngest IB head in the country – which earns him praise and criticism in this market. The eldest of three brothers, he left Minas to study administration at FGV in São Paulo, still without much idea of ​​what the financial market was, but a curious reader of business magazines in his teens. His first job was as a trainee at BBA, but it was at RB Capital that he met the XP gang.

Alongside Ronaldo Nazário: first club sale in Brazil

In Guilherme Benchimol’s company, where chair dancing can be frenetic and individual highlights are ephemeral, he has defended his space. When he joined XP, in 2014, the debt issuance area was beginning to structure itself, under the command of Daniel Lemos, who advanced with the investment banking project and left the company in early 2019. Mesquita took over the IB and remained in the position with the entry of José Berenguer as general head of the fledgling retail bank and the wholesale area, when there were some chair changes. Marcão’s arrival at the M&A, which in the competition’s view could also be a threat, accommodated the team.

For businessmen who have already done business with Mesquita, one of his qualities is his ability to adapt to his target audience. His broad smile and wardrobe, stripped of a vest and polo shirt, also give way to a furrowed forehead in a well-cut suit – like the Ricardo Almeida he was wearing in this interview. “There are clients who think it’s important, who are bothered by casual things”, he justifies.

At the IB, he is the one who commands the marketing strategies — such as the action that takes a select group of customers to the Super Bowl or fishing with a famous country singer for agro businessmen, usually designed in partnership with partner Rafael Furlanetti, institutional director . “We have always been very guided by customer engagement,” says Mesquita.

The practice is not uncommon in this market. Santander, for example, takes clients to the Champions League and Itaú BBA to the Miami Open, events in which they linked their brands. To imprint this old school IB culture in a new guise, Mesquita usually checks the area’s refund requests, to see who isn’t taking clients to dinner or playing a game of beach tennis. “This customer has access to everything, it doesn’t go with the price. For the Super Bowl, for example, most people go with their own plane, they have a home in the United States, but they go by those who are together in that group, for the experience. It’s a relationship”, he defines.

In competition, XP’s marketing and other strategies to gain market share, such as lower fees to secure a tenure or the idea of ​​a retail lockup on IPOs, raise criticism. The lower proximity of foreign investors, depending on the national ones, is also a frequent finding.

Mesquita minimized the criticism. “When we got into ECM it was the same thing as DCM. First we heard that XP didn’t know how to do it, then we were supposed to be small in the operation because it was retail, even the wrong pricing time a big bank gave us, so we didn’t show up”, he says, who only knew because the entrepreneur he called questioning, surrounded by the other bankers. It’s the kind of prank that can’t be said to be uncommon in ECM, where the dispute is high — there’s already been a lot of banker landing at the wrong airport because of the mistaken orientation of a union friend.