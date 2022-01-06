‘Personally I am against vaccination’; see phrases by Djokovic in the pandemic – 01/05/2022 – Sport

Novak Djokovic, unless there is a comeback, will not play in the Australian Open. He traveled to Melbourne thinking he had a special permit, but without proof of vaccination against Covid-19, he was detained at the airport and was not allowed to enter the country by the authorities.

When he announced that he was leaving for the tournament, the Serb generated revolt in part of the Australian population, which has been subjected to restrictions because of the increase in cases of infection by the new coronavirus. Tennis fans were also irritated by what they saw as a privilege for the 34-year-old athlete, who took a stand against vaccination virtually since the beginning of the pandemic.

The tennis player has generated negative repercussions with phrases and attitudes linked to Covid-19 since 2020. In June of that year, still at one of the most critical moments in the spread of Sars-Cov-2 across the planet, he organized a friendly championship in Serbia and Croatia in which distancing and greater sanitary care were not observed.

The dispute had to be canceled because several participants were infected, including Djokovic himself, as well as his wife. Even so, the number one in the world did not regret having promoted the competition – which had full stands – and uttered new phrases that made him be called a denialist.

“I’m against vaccination” had been one of the first, back in April 2020. Before, he had said he was averse to medications and surgeries. Later, the Serbian returned to oppose what he called traditional science and defended unorthodox thesis, such as the idea that thought can purify water.

Check out some of the statements given by the athlete during the pandemic (and one before it)

“I cried for two or three days after my elbow surgery. Every time I thought about what I did, I felt like I had failed myself. [de cirurgia] because I’m not a fan of operations or medications. […] I believe our bodies are healing mechanisms.”

In November 2018, about the medical intervention he underwent on the elbow

“Personally, I am against vaccination and would not want to be forced by someone to get the vaccine in order to travel.”

In April 2020, about mandatory vaccination

“I know people who, through energetic transformation, through the power of prayer, through gratitude, have managed to transform the most toxic food or perhaps the most polluted water into the most healing water.”

In May 2020, about the power of thought

“I don’t think I’ve done anything bad, to be honest. I feel sorry for the people who were infected. But do I feel guilty for someone who has been infected from that point forward in Serbia, Croatia and the region? Of course not.”

In August 2020, about the Covid-19 cases in the tournament he organized, the Adria Tour

“The intentions were right and right, and if I had the chance to do the Adria Tour again, I would do it again.”

In August 2020, still about the friendly championship

“I will not reveal my status, whether I have been vaccinated or not. It is a private matter and an inappropriate question.”

In October 2021, about your immunization process (or the absence of one)