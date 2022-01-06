Petrobras and Novonor define banks to offer shares – Money Times

Braskem
Braskem shares rose 145% last year (Image: Facebook/Braskem)

The controlling shareholders of Braskem (BRKM5), one of the largest petrochemical companies in the world, defined the banks that will coordinate a subsequent offering of the company’s preferred shares, which could move around R$ 8.3 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Novonor, ex-Odebrecht, and Petrobras (PETR4) are working with JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA, BTG Pactual (BPAC11), Citi, UBS BB and Santander Brazil (SANB11) in the transaction, said the people, who requested anonymity because the information is not yet public. The plan is to carry out the follow-on by the end of January, people said.

Novonor, Petrobras, Citi, UBS BB and BTG did not comment. Braskem, Itaú BBA, Bradesco BBI, Santander, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Together, Novonor and Petrobras may sell up to 20% of Braskem, divesting themselves of all preferred shares they hold in the company, according to a Petrobras statement in December.

The slice is valued at around R$8.3 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

After the sale, the companies would still have a nearly 55% stake in Braskem through common shares.

Braskem shares rose 145% last year, the second best performance in the Ibovespa (IBOV).

Analysts see room for an increase of about 30% of the stock from current levels, according to projections compiled by Bloomberg.

