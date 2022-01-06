Petrobras starts 2022 as the most valuable company in Latin America; see ranking | Economy

Petrobras started the year as the company in the Latin American company with the highest market value. The state-owned company closed the trading session on Tuesday (4), valued at US$ 70.6 billion (equivalent to R$ 401 billion), according to a survey by the financial information provider Economatica.

The oil company has occupied the lead since December 27, when it surpassed América Móvil in Mexico, which remains in the second position, with a market value of US$ 69.3 billion, considering the closing price of the shares on the 4th.

Brazilian mining company Vale occupies 3rd position, followed by Walmart Mexico and Mercado Livre, which is headquartered in Argentina.

Nubank, which went public at the end of last year, appears in 7th place, ahead of Ambev and Itaú. See ranking below:

Most Valuable Companies in Latin America

  1. Petrobras: US$70.6 billion
  2. América Móvil: $69.3 billion
  3. Voucher: US$ 66.4 billion
  4. Walmart Mexico: $62.6 billion
  5. Free Market: $61.3 billion
  6. Marvel Technology Solutions: $59.7 billion
  7. Nubank with $44.8 billion
  8. Ambev: US$42.4 billion
  9. Itaú Unibanco: US$36 billion
  10. Mexico Group: $33.5 billion

Appreciation of Petrobras

In reais, Petrobras’ market value reached R$ 401 billion at the close of January 4, according to a survey by Economatica.

Petrobras shares accumulated an increase of more than 30% in 2021, in the wake of the rise in international oil prices.

At the beginning of the Bolsonaro government, the stock market was worth R$316 billion. In May 2008, however, it was worth R$510 billion.

Most Valuable Brazilian Companies on B3

  1. Petrobras: BRL 401.1 billion
  2. Valley: BRL 377 billion
  3. Ambev: BRL 240.9 billion
  4. Itaú Unibanco: R$204.8 billion
  5. Bradesco: R$176.3 billion
  6. Weg: BRL 133.6 billion
  7. Santander Brazil: BRL 115.3 billion
  8. JBS: BRL 86 billion
  9. Rede D’Or: BRL 84.5 billion
  10. BTG: BRL 83.7 billion

