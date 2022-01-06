Petrobras wants to increase production with improved efficiency; analysts see movement as positive

Petrobras sign

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) informed that it intends to increase its production in its main fields, enabling up to 20 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) by 2030.

Named RES20, the initiative was created by the company with the aim of incorporating new reserves into assets already in the operational phase. The state-owned company foresees investments of US$ 2.5 billion until 2026 to fulfill this objective.

In the assessment of Levante Investimentos, the news is positive for the oil company. The impacts, however, should only appear in the long term, he emphasizes.

According to analysts, if the company manages to reach its goal of an additional 20 billion boe by 2030, it will have exceeded almost all of the 23 billion boe produced in the company’s history, which dates back around 70 years.

“Although the 20 billion also consider the share of its partners in the fields operated by the state-owned company, this number is very relevant. In addition, it is a project without exploratory risk and with low execution risk, since similar projects are already widely used in the world, that is, low risk and high return”, write the Levante analysts.

The analysis team recalls that in Brazil, smaller oil companies, such as 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) and PetroRio (PRIO3), have as a business model precisely to acquire mature fields from Petrobras and increase their recovery factor, extending the useful life of assets and increasing its production.

The move announced by Petrobras is also welcomed by Bradesco BBI. In the view of analysts, the plan could lead to an increase in reserves that would need to be produced as soon as possible due to the uncertain future of oil.

“The good news is that investments to incorporate marginal reserves must be materially smaller than to develop new areas,” they write. The bank’s analysts have an outperform recommendation (a performance above the market average) for the oil company’s PN assets, with a target price of R$32, or a potential appreciation of 9.6% compared to the previous day’s closing.

According to a compilation made by Refinitiv, of eleven houses that cover the paper, ten recommend a purchase and one has a maintenance recommendation, with an average target price of R$ 34.87, or an increase of 19.4%.

This Wednesday (5), PETR3 shares had a drop of 0.5% around 12:25 pm (Brasilia time), traded at R$31.72. Preferred shares retreated 0.96% at B3, at R$28.92.

