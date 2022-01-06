PF delegate who investigated the PCC to investigate a stab against Bolsonaro

posted on 06/01/2022 06:00



(credit: Reproduction/Twitter)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was irritated when asked yesterday about the veracity of the stab wound he received during the 2018 election campaign. At a press conference after being discharged from Vila Nova Star Hospital, in São Paulo, he stated that they want “politicize an attempted murder”. The head of the Executive took the opportunity to emphasize that the case was reopened by the Federal Police and said it was expected that it would “go deeper”.

The PF appointed delegate Martin Bottaro Purper to take over the third inquiry into the attack. The agent has already led investigations against the First Command of the Capital (PCC) faction (read Learn more).

The two previous investigations by the PF concluded that Adélio Bispo, the main accused of the knife, acted alone. Bolsonaro, however, does not accept the version and says that the attitude “was not in his (aggressor’s) head”. According to the president, Adélio had been traveling in Brazil for a long time, even though he was unemployed. “So, in my opinion, it’s not difficult to unravel this case. Now, important people will arrive, there’s no doubt about it,” he stressed. “There is no doubt about the attempted murder. I wanted to be playing my football, despite my age, I wanted to be doing more things, and I don’t.”

Bolsonaro denied that he had politicized the hospitalization, motivated by an intestinal obstruction – according to him, a reflex of the stab wound. “I didn’t want to be here. I was scheduled to return to Brasília on Tuesday. A gastric tube was placed and, in a few minutes, gastric juices came out. You are kidding me about this politicization. Dr. Macedo has your honor, and I am I have mine. We have a lot to take care of,” he said, referring to his personal doctor, Antônio Luiz Macedo.

Shrimp

Bolsonaro said the obstruction was caused by a poorly chewed shrimp. “I don’t have lunch, I eat it. There was a fish stew, some shrimp too. Then I chewed the fish and swallowed the shrimp. That’s what happened,” he said.

Then Macedo added: “The shrimp was not chewed, that’s what he’s explaining.” The doctor also linked the attack to an immune reaction that triggered the problem. “The situation caused peritonitis and generated a large amount of immune reaction in his abdomen. Although everything is fine, sometimes these adhesions generate a picture of intestinal obstruction,” he explained. “Now everything is normal. He’s going on a special diet for a week, he’s not going to exercise very intensely, but he’s healed and ready for work.”

The doctor stressed that there is a possibility that the situation may happen again and, in this case, the operation cannot be ruled out, but it is not easy to do. “The problem may appear elsewhere. I operated on a patient who needed 18 abdominal surgeries for adhesion. The president, we put the gastric tube, the thing starts to work, and we leave it at that. We hope to achieve this, in the next 20 to 30 years, keep it that way,” he said.