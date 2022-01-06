Phone number that appears in the movie ‘Don’t look up’ exists and is from a disk sex line in the US

RIO — After realizing that a phone number in K-drama “Round 6” was real, netizens tried calling a line that appears in the movie “Don’t look up”, which premiered in December on Netflix and has reverberated on the networks social. Once again, it was verified that the contact displayed on the screens actually exists. But, if on the one hand, the previous case was a mistake by the production, this one opened up the public’s suspicions that perhaps it was intentional. That’s because the feature-length number, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, takes it to an adult entertainment service, which could be interpreted as irony given the role that number plays in the story.

“Right now millions of you are having the same doubts about the approaching comet. That’s why BASH Cellular, in partnership with the US government, is creating a new toll-free hotline to answer all your questions. And who knows: maybe, just maybe, one of our scientists could be that friend we all need to lean on in uncertain times — says the astronomer character played by DiCaprio.

Leonardo DiCaprio on ‘Don’t Look Up’ Comedy: ‘There are many comparisons between this plot and the climate crisis’

Fans of the work directed by Adam McKay take advantage of the situation to record videos of their reactions when they test a call to the contact that, in the film, is provided by a technology company to reassure their customers and answer their questions related to the comet that is heading its way. to planet Earth, causing its destruction.

“It’s for sex!” exclaims a TikTok user as he records his amazement at discovering the origin of the phone line.

The film also yielded critical posts from Brazilian viewers, who compare the characters with personalities from the national reality. In the film, two scientists (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) do what they can to convince governments and the population of the gravity of the approach of the huge comet. In the meantime, they suffer from denial, polarization and fake news, something that was often seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.