Pig ‘Pigcasso’ earns up to 20,000 pounds with mouth painted pictures

posted on 01/05/2022 1:06 PM / updated on 01/05/2022 1:07 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

The pig Pigcasso is already a hit in South Africa, with his mouth-painted paintings. The colorful paintings have become works of art and are worth £20,000.

The pig escaped from slaughter in 2016, when it was one month old. He now lives on a farm for rescued animals.

The abstract works of Pigcasso they have even been exhibited in galleries, but this was the first time to reach this sale value. The buyer was the German Peter Esser. Profits from sales go to the farm where Pigcasso lives with other rescued animals.

The amount collected is a record for animal painting. Previously, the most expensive painting had sold for £14,000 in 2005, painted by a chimpanzee.

The painting took weeks to complete and has lines in blue, green and white on a 10-foot canvas.

The painter’s career spans over half a decade and began when some old brushes were left near the pig and he started playing with them. Since then, more than 400 paintings have been painted.