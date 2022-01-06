Pilar decides to help to stay close to Samuel

In the next chapters of the novel in the times of the emperor, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) is every day more in love with Samuel (Michel Gomes) and at this moment she is convinced that she can no longer stay away from her lover.

The great difficulty in the midst of so many events is that to be able to get closer to the boy, the doctor will have to take actions that can totally change the course of his life. After everything the couple has been through, she no longer intends to wait for things to happen, as she prefers to run in search of this impossible love.