Pilar decides to help to stay close to Samuel

In the next chapters of the novel in the times of the emperor, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) is every day more in love with Samuel (Michel Gomes) and at this moment she is convinced that she can no longer stay away from her lover.
The great difficulty in the midst of so many events is that to be able to get closer to the boy, the doctor will have to take actions that can totally change the course of his life. After everything the couple has been through, she no longer intends to wait for things to happen, as she prefers to run in search of this impossible love.
At this moment, Ana Néri (Suzana Ribeiro) is completely desperate with what is happening in the war, so she doesn’t waste time and goes to Thursday to report what is really happening in the Brazilian army and the difficulties they are facing in this great dispute. Right after trying so hard to explain the complicated situation, she volunteers to help and get closer to her true love.
The young woman is thoughtful and plans how she can help in this complicated moment, but also without having to stop saving her people, determined Pilar announces to everyone that she will accompany Ana in her battle in the war. Soon after making this important decision, the doctor is encouraged to work again and be close to Samuel.
The serial is written by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão and features some characters that actually existed in the real history of Brazil. They are: Dom Pedro II, Teresa Cristina (Letícia Sabatella), Countess of Barral (Mariana Ximenes), Princess Isabel (Giulia Gayoso), Princess Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao), Solano López (Roberto Birindelli), Marquis de Caxias (Jackson Antunes) , Conde D’Eu (Daniel Torres) and Luís Augusto de Saxe-Coburgo (Gil Coelho). The other characters in the plot are merely fictional to compose the plot.